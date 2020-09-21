Harrisburg, Pa. – The upcoming Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners meeting only will be held online to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The online meeting will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The board will hear reports from staff before picking up its prepared agenda.

Because this meeting only will be held online, the process for accepting public comment is different than usual.

Comments can be emailed to pgccomments@pa.gov. Those who, in recent months, already have emailed comments about policy matters and agenda items do not need to do so again. Those comments have been forwarded to the board.

People also may submit recorded comments by phone by pre-registering online to receive a call from the Game Commission on Wednesday, Sept. 23, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.Their comments, up to five minutes in length, will be recorded during the call.

The pre-registration form needed to submit comments by phone can be found directly at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/58SWV7N, or through the “Upcoming Events” link under the “Information and Resources” tab at www.pgc.pa.gov.

Calls will be placed on a first-to-register, first-to-be-called basis until 11 a.m. If you pre-register and do not get a call from the Game Commission during this three-hour window, please email your comments to pgccomments@pa.gov.

All submitted public comments will be sent to the board to be read and heard before the Sept. 26 meeting.