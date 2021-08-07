Harrisburg, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Game Commission is proposing to remove the peregrine falcon (Falco peregrinus) from the Commonwealth’s list of threatened birds, reclassifying its status as protected.

The Game Commission Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval to the listing change at its July meeting, and will consider the proposal for final adoption at its meeting in September.

Those wishing to submit comments about the proposed change may do so until Sept. 5. Comments may be submitted by email to peregrine@pa.gov or by mail to: Peregrine Falcon Comments, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Bureau of Wildlife Management, 2001 Elmerton Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9707.

Pennsylvania’s population of nesting peregrine falcons has continued to increase since the Game Commission upgraded the species’ status from endangered to threatened in 2019, and with that recovery, the objectives established in the agency’s 2013-2022 Peregrine Falcon Management Plan have been achieved.

This proposal to further upgrade the peregrine’s status comes after more than 40 years of conservation recovery action in Pennsylvania and nationally, in which the Game Commission has played an active role. This represents Pennsylvania’s third high-profile raptor recovery, following that of the bald eagle and osprey, demonstrating that an endangered or threatened species listing is not a permanent designation, and recovery is an achievable goal.

The Game Commission’s 2013-2022 Peregrine Falcon Management Plan also outlines a post-delisting monitoring plan designed to survey the species for an additional 10 years to ensure the continued success of this recovery.