Harrisburg, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will hold its quarterly business meeting on Monday, July 26 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at its Harrisburg headquarters, located at 1601 Elmerton Avenue, Harrisburg, PA 17110. The meeting is open to the public.

To view the schedule and agenda for this meeting, and for information on how to provide public comment, visit the PFBC website (www.fishandboat.com).

A live stream of the meeting will be available at https://www.facebook.com/PaFishandBoat.