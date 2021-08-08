Harrisburg, Pa. -Starting in 2022, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission would like to streamline the opening days of trout season into one day statewide.

Under the proposed rulemaking which would require amendments to several sections of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Code (Title 58), the regular trout season would begin on the first Saturday of April each year, which will provide an earlier and longer trout season for most anglers. The practice of holding a single, statewide opening day would become standard, and a separate regional opening day for Pennsylvania's 18 southeastern counties, which was established in 2007, would no longer occur.

"The past two seasons, more anglers enjoyed trout fishing than we have seen in decades. Out of necessity because of public safety concerns, we consolidated into a single, statewide opening day. While challenging for Pennsylvania anglers and the Commission, the last two years provided an unprecedented opportunity to examine the best way to deliver the opening day experience," said Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director. "Through a wealth of public input, including angler surveys presenting opening day options, it became clear that our agency and most Pennsylvania anglers value and prefer a single opening day of trout season moving forward."

In selecting the first Saturday in April as the proposed permanent date for the statewide opening of trout season, PFBC staff considered several factors such as weather, water temperature, stocking and enforcement logistics, and social impacts.