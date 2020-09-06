On Labor Day, September 7, resident and non-resident adult anglers (age 16 and older) will be able to purchase a fishing license for $1.

The license-good for Labor Day only-provides an easy and affordable way for everyone to enjoy a special day of fishing on the Commonwealth's waters. All seasons, sizes, and creel limits apply.

The special license is now available for purchase online through The Outdoor Shop (www.pa.wildlifelicense.com), which is accessible from the FishBoatPA mobile app, or PFBC website. Fishing licenses may be printed or saved digitally and displayed on a phone or other smart device.