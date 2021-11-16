Harrisburg, Pa. -- They've been a popular ornamental shrub for ages, and they spread like wildfire. The Japanese Barberry (Berberis thunbergii) has known to be invasive for at least a decade, with Massachusetts banning them in 2009.

The shrub has also been banned in New York, Maine, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. Lagging behind, it wasn't until October of 2021 that the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture started taking steps to ban its sale and cultivation by adding it to the state's noxious weeds list.

Japanese Barberries are popular additions to landscape plantings due to their manageable size and interesting colors. In effect, the prickly plants have spread all over Pennsylvania's woodlands.

The Japanese Barberry is already considered naturalized thanks to uncontrolled spread by birds and other animals, causing the shrubs to carpet both woodland edges and deep forest land and choke out native flora. To make matters worse, black-legged ticks, which can spread Lyme disease, enjoy hanging out among the dense stems of barberries.

The ban on sales and cultivation of Japanese Barberries began on October 8, but enforcement of the ban will be phased in over a period of two years to allow plant nurseries to eliminate it from their stock, find alternatives, and find sterile varieties that produce no viable seeds.

Though not required at this time, the Department of Agriculture strongly urges property owners to consider eliminating non-sterile Japanese Barberries that are in their landscaping.

"Many seemingly attractive plants can actually harm our environment, our food supply and our health," explained Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. "Pennsylvania does not take banning the sale of a plant lightly. Prevention is the best alternative — choosing native plants that harbor pollinators and allow a healthy, natural ecosystem. Carefully considering the potential impact of what we plant can prevent lasting damage that is difficult, expensive, or impossible to reverse."

Japanese Barberry was originally brought to the U.S. from Japan and eastern Asia in the 1800s to be planted as an ornamental. It is widely used as a landscape shrub because of its fall coloring and resistance to deer, but has become a prolific invader that can easily spread into woodlands, pastures, fields and natural areas.

Ban enforcement is scheduled as follows:

November 2021: Nursery and landscape businesses will receive a notice to begin adjusting propagation, ordering, and planting of Japanese Barberries.

Fall 2022: Plant merchants still selling Japanese Barberries (with the exception of approved sterile varieties) will receive a letter of warning. The letter will include a deadline after which the plants will be subject to a destruction order.

Fall 2023: Stop Sale and destruction orders will be sent to merchants selling or distributed Japanese Barberries.

In addition to the Japanese Barberry, the Department of Agriculture has also added garlic mustard (Alliara petiolata) and Japanese stiltgrass (Microstegium vimineum) to the noxious weed list. The plants are usually not sold in nurseries, but are still commonly found in Pennsylvania as weeds.

Find more information about noxious, controlled and poisonous plants in Pennsylvania at agriculture.pa.gov.