Harrisburg, Pa. – E-A-G-L-E-S! EAGLES!

No, we are are not talking about the NFL team that was mercifully put out of playoff contention this past weekend. We are talking about eagles.

A new season of live-streamed action from a bald-eagle nest near Codorus State Park in Hanover, Pa. is underway.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced its popular Eagle Cam, a joint project with partners HDOnTap and Comcast Business, has returned.

The Hanover cam is one of two bald-eagle livestreams the Game Commission, HDOnTap and Comcast Business are planning this nesting season. No date has been selected for the launch of the Farm Country Eagle Cam.

This is the seventh year for the 24-7 livestream at the Hanover nest. HDOnTap Co-Founder Tiffany Sears said the company is excited the action has begun.

The last two seasons have been tough ones for the eagles at the Hanover nest. No chicks have hatched in either.

Last season, viewers watched patiently as the pair of adult eagles took turns incubating their clutch of two eggs, but by late March, the eggs still hadn’t hatched and were deemed unviable.

Eagle-lovers everywhere are hoping this year will be different.

The Hanover, Pa. livestream can be found at www.pgc.pa.gov and on HDOnTap’s website, where it can be found on HDOnTap’s ​Live Hanover Bald Eagles ​page.