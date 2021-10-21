Fall weather is a reminder of the beautiful outdoor opportunities northcentral PA has to offer. Susquehanna Greenways makes an effort to preserve and enjoy the natural treasures in our backyard, and this month, they are featuring two northcentral Pa. hiking trails: one in the North branch and one in the West branch of the Susquehanna.

Test Track Park Trail

The Test Track Park Trail in Columbia County is a one-mile loop trail. With no incline and paved roadways, the trail is great for walking a dog, biking, or taking a nice, quiet stroll. The trail is located within Test Track Park in Berwick.

The paved trail takes you through a peaceful stretch of forest right along the Susquehanna River. Benches are spaced along the path so you can stop and enjoy the calming beauty of the river.

Eventually, the trail intersects with the popular Test Track Park boat access. Come back later with your boat to hop on the North Branch and experience the breathtaking views from the Susquehanna River first-hand!

The trail continues on as it runs parallel with Ruhmels Lane for a bit before taking you deeper into the woods. You will soon reach the end of the trail and the eastern trailhead off Ruhmels Lane. Head on back the way you came and enjoy another opportunity to view the picturesque river as you walk through the woods.

For parking and trail access, visit the Susquehanna Greenways website.

Bald Eagle Mountain Trail

Bald Eagle Mountain Trail in Clinton County is a nine-mile trek rated as hard.

Bald Eagle Mountain is the westernmost ridge in its section of the Ridge-and-valley Appalachians, and lies south of the West Branch Susquehanna River. The mountain can be explored via numerous trails, and is a great location to view migrating birds, including the golden eagle. This area is also a popular spot for glider pilots, so be on the lookout for any that may soar over.

The views of the boulder field and nearby Lock Haven from the top of the ridge summit trail make this difficult hike worth the climb.

A good place to park and begin your hike is Zindel Park, located on Reservoir Road off US-220. Continue on foot down Reservoir Road as you pass by Keller Reservoir and eventually reach an intersection of trails. Turn onto the Winchester Trail (yellow-blazed) to begin your way up the top of the mountain. Prepare for a bit more of a strenuous hike, as most of the trail is a steep incline, and you will have to navigate some rocky scrambles as you get closer to the summit ridge. Also, be very aware of timber rattle snakes throughout the mountain! Once you work your way up to the top, follow the ridge west until you reach the boulder field lookout point. This is a great overlook spot that also offers views of Lock Haven and the West Branch Susquehanna River. There is even an annual running event every fall for those wishing to take on the challenge of hiking up the boulder field! For parking and trail access, visit the website. All information is courtesy of Susquehanna Greenways, who sources their information from alltrails.com.



