Night Sky, U.S.A – If you've looked at the night sky recently, you may have noticed an unusual amount of shooting stars. Those shooting flashes of light are not actually stars, but chunks of space rock called meteors.

The meteors are part of the Orionid Meteor which takes place each year from Oct. 2 to Nov. 7 when the Earth passes through the debris left behind by Comet Halley.

Orionid Meteors are known for leaving distinct trails behind them, known as persistent trains. The persistent trains are caused by ionized gas which lingers momentarily after the meteor disappears.

To watch the meteors, which can be viewed most nights this month, look at the patch of sky just southeast of the constellation known as Orion's Belt, since this is where the meteors tend to radiate from.

This year's Orionid meteors are anticipated to peak on Oct. 21. The meteors are best viewed in the early morning hours during the waxing crescent phase of the moon which provides the darkest skies for great viewing.