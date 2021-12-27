AccuWeather forecasters say an active weather pattern may throw a wrench into the plans of some hoping to travel across the region this week. This disruptive, stormy pattern is likely to stick around as the calendar flips to 2022.

As the holiday weekend came to a close, the bulk of any truly disruptive weather will remained away from much of the Northeast. Sunday remained noticeably mild across the region as temperatures reached levels more akin to late fall than late December.

The calmer, milder pattern is set to be disrupted quickly, forecasters caution.

"Another system could push through the Northeast into New England later Sunday night into Monday morning, with areas seeing some snow mixing with sleet and rain," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said, adding that areas near the coast may go over to all rain by the afternoon hours.

"Pennsylvania and New York will be the most likely areas for slick travel on Monday morning, but there may be enough chilly air behind the weekend storm for a period of ice to occur as far south as some of the northwestern suburbs of Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and as far east as the New York City metro area," AccuWeather Meteorologist Reneé Duff explained.

Cities firmly in the path of this early-week visit from Old Man Winter include Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Buffalo, New York; Harrisburg and Allentown, Pennsylvania. Major metropolitan areas like Detroit, New York City and Philadelphia will walk a fine line between precipitation arriving as all rain or the potential for some wintry mix on Monday.

By Monday night, this quick-hitting storm will spread its swath of impacts across New England.

Flurries, and potentially some freezing drizzle will push across more of northern New York and reach into New England Monday night.

Cooler air will filter in behind this storm and bring chilly conditions back to much of the Northeast. With this cooler air, travelers in northern New England and northern New York have the best chance to encounter some slick spots for the Tuesday morning commute.

Many across the Northeast may only receive a brief break in precipitation on Tuesday before the next quick-hitting storm approaches the region.

"Another system will be hot on the heels of Monday night’s system and will bring another round of wet and possibly slippery conditions to the Northeast," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

A surge of moisture will charge up the spine of the Appalachian Mountains later Tuesday through Tuesday night, Benz explained.

Given the arrival time of the event and the cooler air already in place, forecasters say many across the Northeast and Great Lakes will have to strap in for yet another wintry mess.

"There will likely be a zone of sleet, freezing rain and snow setting up from northern Pennsylvania into upstate New York Tuesday night and into Wednesday," Benz cautioned.

This storm is likely to create travel woes across a large portion of the Great Lakes and interior Northeast as midweek arrives. Motorists are reminded to exercise caution on the roadways throughout the pattern, especially during the overnight and early-morning hours when it's more difficult to spot a layer of ice on the roadways.

"Bridges and overpasses are typically the first road surfaces to turn icy when any wintry precipitation occurs," Duff cautioned.

Mother Nature may even have a few tricks up her sleeve as the region prepares to say goodbye to 2021 as the persistent stormy pattern across the Northeast shows no signs of letting up.

AccuWeather forecasters are closely monitoring the potential for a more potent storm to swing through the eastern half of the United States shortly after the calendar flips to 2022.