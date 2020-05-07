Jeff Loeffler of St. Mary's, Pa., is taking a 444-mile kayaking trip down the Susquehanna from Cooperstown, N.Y. to the Chesapeake Bay which started on May 1. The trip, which Loeffler is calling "Kayak for Heroes," will benefit Stop Soldier Suicide, a national nonprofit.

Kayak for Heroes initially included some on-shore events along Loeffler's route. Those have been canceled due to social distancing.

Loeffler, a health care worker by trade, was isolating at his camp near the West Branch when not working before leaving on his journey. With limited phone service, he took some time to respond to questions from NorthcentralPa.com via email.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

NorthcentralPa.com: Why kayaking the Susquehanna?

Jeff Loeffler: I’ve had the idea to take this trip for personal reasons for several years. One day I was kayaking with my friend and I ran into a guy and his 12-year-old son on the West Branch of the Susquehanna near Shawville. They were making the journey and telling me about it and from that moment on I knew I wanted to do it.

NCPA: How did you get involved with Stop Soldier Suicide?

JL: A guy I knew (a regular guest who ate and drank at a local restaurant I own, Casali's Italian Grille in St. Mary's) was very active in our community, did tons of volunteer work with kids and humbly helped out many other people. He unexpectedly died by suicide. He was a decorated U.S. Marine and a really great guy. He was selfless in a lot of ways. We weren’t close but I really liked him and was surprised when I heard the news. I felt bad that this guy devoted his life to fight for our freedom only to come home and dedicate his “retired” life to his local community. I felt even worse that this guy, who was there for so many didn't have someone in his time of need.

A few months later I heard about Stop Soldier Suicide on a radio show I listened to on XM and heard about what they do, why they do it, and knew it was an organization I wanted to support. I thought about it for a few weeks and came up with the idea for Kayak for Heroes. I sent a few emails and called into Stop Soldier Suicide headquarters and they really liked the idea and made the decision to partner up with me. They helped me along the way to hopefully make the event very successful. We plan to use this year as a trial run and then expand it into an annual or semiannual national event.

NCPA: What stretch of river is the toughest to paddle?

JL: The first four days will be the toughest paddling, where the river is the tightest. Downed trees, faster water, and a lake or two along the way add extra challenges.

NCPA: Do you have your camp spots picked out beforehand?

JL: For the first 200 miles we have scouted everything out in great detail. We set up arrangements with local business to help us store our gear, etc. but unfortunately due to the pandemic shutdowns, we have basically started from scratch.

Due to travel restrictions we were unable to scout out the final two legs but have a contingency plan we are using to ensure as much safety as possible. We also have Chris from Susquehanna Outdoor Adventures and some others who are helping us with advice along the way including a family that made the trip years ago.

It’s amazing the amount of people that have reached out wanting to help however they can including Bill Sayre and Jessie Shaut from Merkle Resource Management group, who is our main sponsor and very serious about helping the military community and their families. We are mainly camping out on islands in the middle of the river.

NCPA: Anything else you want to share about your history of being on the water?

JL: I only got into kayaking about 10 years ago. Seven years ago my good friend Zach Sangiorgi introduced me to the sport, and we started taking high adventure vacations and filming them as a hobby. Kind of like a video journal. Since that time we have paddled every commercial class V or higher from Maine to Colorado and intend to finish the list over the next few years.

This trip is going to take the place of that this year but we intend on heading to either Idaho, or the north west starting in 2021. Zach will be joining me for the first leg from Cooperstown to Towanda. I have commercially rafted since I was 14 and loved it all along. I enjoy kayaking over rafting but being in the river is probably one of my favorite pastimes. I do it year round around weather, safe water levels, and work schedules. The longest trip I’ve done prior to this event was a 60-mile trip. So we are very excited for the challenge.

Support Loeffler's journey here.

Follow Loeffler's trip on his Facebook page.

Learn more about Stop Soldier Suicide at its website.