Harrisburg, Pa. – Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, is not a legal big game hunting day, the Pennsylvania Game Commission recently reminded deer hunters.

In fact, there are no more Sunday big game hunting days left in 2020.

That means next Sunday, Dec. 13, also is not part of the regular firearms deer season, according to the Game Commission.

"In total, there were three Sundays – all in consecutive weeks – when limited big-game hunting could occur in 2020," the Game Commission said.

Those Sundays have already passed: Nov. 15 (archery deer), Nov. 22 (bear) and Nov. 29 (rifle deer).

For the remainder of 2020, only foxes, coyotes and crows may be hunted on Sundays during open seasons.

Three days of Sunday big game hunting will be allowed again in the 2021-2022 season, although those dates have not yet been announced.