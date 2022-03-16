Reading, Pa. -- By this point, most of us have heard the sensational stories about the palm-sized "parachuting spider" that is supposed to start falling from the sky any minute. If you're one of the lucky few who haven't, erase that last line from your memory. Let's start over.

The spiders that people across the east coast have been panicking about are called Joro spiders, a species of orb weaver that naturally occurs in Southeast Asia. Within the United States, Joro spiders were first found in Georgia in 2014 and have yet to cause a spider-pocalypse.

The species has also been spotted in North and South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, and Oklahoma, with the largest numbers found in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The spiders were believed to have hitched rides on imported items from Southeast Asia.

If you see a Joro spider, it will most likely be a female. Male spiders are small and indistinct, while female spiders are large with a bright yellow abdomen, grey heads, and long, thin, striped black and yellow legs. The female Joro spider has a span of up to four inches.

According to Marc Potzler, Board Certified Entomologist and Technical Services Manager for Erlich Pest Control, "The Joro spider's tolerance for colder weather indicates it may spread north, but it may take years to occur."

Horror stories about the spider's "parachuting" ability are based on a kernel of truth: like a dandelion seed, tiny baby Joro spiders who have just hatched from their eggs can ride a strand of silk that travels on the wind.

This is not an ability unique to Joro spiders; several species, including ones that already live in Pennsylvania, exhibit the same "ballooning" behavior. If you're still nervous about the ballooning behavior, here's a possible bright side: ballooning is extremely dangerous for the spiders and huge numbers of them die while attempting it.

Potzler continued, saying, "It is highly unlikely for people or pets to be bitten by a Joro spider. It tends to remain in the web, which can be up to 10 feet and is fairly obvious. The spider will not actively hunt people, and even if it was to bite a person or plant, the venom is not medically significant. It will not harm plants. If you are bitten by any spider, keep calm and monitor the bite area. Call the doctor for treatment advice, and circle the bite with a sharpie to track swelling."

If you believe that you have found a Joro spider, Potzler advises calling your local Cooperative Extension office, which may have regional protocols for handling them. If possible, take a photo of the spider that a professional can check to verify the species. The U.S. does have native orb weavers that can resemble the Joro spider.

Potzler concluded: "Spiders are predators, and because of this, you will not see large numbers in small areas like you will with periodical cicadas or spotted lanternflies. While it may out-compete local spiders for space and prey, it is unclear exactly what environmental impacts the Joro spider will play in our ecosystem."



