Loganton, Pa. (Dec. 29, 2021) -- Nicholas Meat Sustainable Resource Facility (SRF) site was just trees and grass a year ago; now construction of the new facility is well underway. Nicholas Meat began construction upon approval of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination Systems (NPEDES) permit.

Today, the 40-plus acre SRF site, located across Hwy. 80 from the Nicholas Meat facility, is transformed into an active construction site that will be home to an innovative and comprehensive environmental management system.

Related reading:

“We’re eager to move closer to delivering the many benefits of the SRF,” said Brian Miller, Nicholas Meat Director of Sustainability. “I personally think this is a great project for the environment, the community and the company. Being able to take waste products and turn them into a valuable renewable energy source is very exciting.”

The SRF features award-winning waste-to-energy technology and an advanced water treatment facility. Once fully operational, the facility will help reduce truck traffic at Nicholas Meat, minimize odor, create renewable energy, decrease the company’s carbon footprint, capture greenhouse gases, and reuse water.

When looking at the site from an aerial view, one will see three tiers being completed. Tier #1 will have the solids receiving area and biogas creation; Tier #2 will be home to the wastewater treatment facility and water reclamation building; Tier #3 is being reserved for any future development that is yet to be determined.

Progress includes completion of two large basins that capture stormwater coming off the mountain to the north and three large retaining walls are being created to provide level surfaces where the process tanks and buildings will be erected. Additionally, electrical infrastructure is being installed to power the facility. It is estimated that tanks will be installed in spring 2022 and buildings will be constructed in summer 2022.

In addition to progress at the main SRF site, the Nicholas Meat Conservation Reserve has been completed. This conservation area was created to offset the forested riparian buffer and watercourse impacts that are occurring on the SRF site. The new conservation site, totaling over 12 acres, is protected with a conservation covenant that will remain with the land in perpetuity.

“Wetlands were created on the property and with that came the planting of a wide variety of native wetland grasses and almost 2,500 trees,” Miller expanded. “Additionally, a fence surrounding the property has been installed to protect these newly planted trees and wetland vegetation from deer and other wildlife as it gets established.”

While winter may slow construction at the SRF site, crews will continue throughout the season to ready the land for erecting structures next spring.

To learn more about the SRF project, go to our website or check out the progress in this short video.



