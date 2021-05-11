Harrisburg, Pa. - A bill is being introduced in the Senate which would exempt the cost of fishing licenses in Pennsylvania for veterans.

The bill would also remove the financial burden on those taking steps towards physical or mental recovery, as part of therapeutic recreation events or programs.

"This bill would provide for a dedicated exemption for individuals participating in therapeutic angling programs sponsored by various established service groups, such as Project Healing Waters and Wounded Warriors," Sen. James Brewster said in a statement.

"The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission states that in 2018, more than 60 different service organizations and hundreds of unique one-day fishing opportunity events across the Commonwealth would have qualified for exemption under my bill," Brewster continued.

"I know firsthand that outdoor recreation and fishing is not only important to our state’s tourism and economy, but it can also serve as a successful rehabilitative activity. Fishing provides time connecting with the outdoors and nature and has been recommended by health care professionals to aid those with a wide range of diagnoses," he said, "including mental and physical disabilities, cancer or other chronic diseases, recovery from addiction, Traumatic Brain Injury, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder."

S. B. 241 is co-sponsored by Sens. John Yudichak, Maria Collett, Scott Hutchinson, Jay Costa, Lindsey Williams, and Lisa Boscola.