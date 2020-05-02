An independent Pennsylvania cartography company released its latest offering in April 2020: a detailed map of the Loyalsock State Forest.

Michael Hermann, a Penn State-trained cartographer and founder of Purple Lizard maps, says when he was working in Colorado after college in the '90s he "got irritated as a Pennsylvania boy hearing 'Oh you must like the mountains, because where you live, it's flat.'"

After a couple years of "cubicle cartography," what Hermann calls the practice of drawing maps without ever going to the places being mapped, he moved back to Pennsylvania.

"It occurred to me nobody was doing this in Pennsylvania," Hermann said. "I did a map of Rothrock (State Forest) in '97, and that was the only Purple Lizard map for a long time."

Purple Lizard became a full-time job for Hermann about 10 years ago. The company now has 12 maps on the market, with eight of them covering Pennsylvania state forests.

The maps are sold in about 225 brick-and-mortar stores in 14 states. Purple Lizard doesn't use distributors and sells mostly in local businesses, with the notable exception of REI, an employee-owned cooperative.

Purple Lizard's foot-on-ground philosophy and the level of detail provided for people who enjoy any kind of outdoor recreation set it apart from other mapping companies, Hermann says.

"We get involved in the landscapes we’re mapping, meeting with foresters and land managers and locals who have knowledge on it," Hermann said. "We spend upwards of six months or so working on a map like that."

Purple Lizard wants to show all the information you "can't see on the internet;" their Loyalsock map shows locations of gas wells, where gates are on roads, and shows transitions on roads from pavement to dirt. The map also shows all of the official primitive camping spots in the Loyalsock forest, which can be reserved for free from the local forest office when social distancing is loosened.

"It opens up the landscape for people, even long term locals. Once they get our map people send us emails and give us phone calls and tell us they didn't even realize these roads connect to those roads," Hermann said. "You see that big picture. That's the beauty of a big map."

Mapping the Loyalsock forest, Hermann had to give up trying to show all the waterfalls. A little purple lizard icon on the map shows people where a cool spot can be found, like a vista or cluster of waterfalls, besides the usual popular places like Rock Run.

"There were so many more trails than we thought were there," Hermann said. "It might sound crazy - you’re the mapmaker, you're supposed to know this. Part of it is the scale of the DCNR map, it's not that detailed. When we really started diving into it, this area has little pockets of amazing places. You pull over on a side trail or streams and it’s gorgeous."

The Loyalsock State Forest map by Purple Lizard covers all of Loyalsock State Forest and Worlds End State Park, along with a section of Tiadaghton State Forest south of Williamsport. It also maps State Game Lands 12, 13, 133, 134, and 298; McIntyre Wild Area, Devils Elbow Natural Area, Rider Park Trails, Kettle Creek Gorge Natural Area, Conklin Run Wilderness Area, Glacier Pools Preserve and the PA Fish and Boat Commission's Hunters Lake and Rose Valley Lake.

Purple Lizard maps are available from many local retailers in the Williamsport, Lewisburg, and State College area, as well as on their website.

A PDF download "Adventure Guide" is also available on the Purple Lizard website.