Harrisburg, Pa. -- In recognition of the service and sacrifice of volunteer firefighters throughout Pennsylvania, the Wolf Administration made $591,975 in new funding available to help rural communities guard against the threat of wildfires in the state's forests and other undeveloped areas.

"Weather can be friend or foe in our wildfire prevention and suppression efforts, but DCNR has no stronger ally -- especially during these most difficult times of the pandemic -- than the men and women of the volunteer fire companies serving rural areas and communities where forest and brush fires are common," said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. "These funds will benefit 109 volunteer fire companies throughout the state.

"To appreciate the value of well-equipped and highly trained wildfire fighters, one only has to look outside Pennsylvania to the horrific fires that sometimes plague other states."

Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego praised volunteer fire companies' service to communities close to home, as well as those members who often join Bureau of Forestry crews battling wildfires far beyond Pennsylvania's borders.

"The dangers associated with wildfires continue to pose a growing threat to our state's forests and rural communities," Trego said. "Grant programs like these are vital tools for state government to ensure volunteer firefighters get the equipment and the training they need to perform their jobs as professionally and safely as possible."

Both Trego and Dunn noted the readiness of volunteer fire companies is demonstrated every spring and summer when they answer assistance calls coming from other states, while also responding regularly to local woodland and brush fires. They noted the wildfire grants help enable smaller companies to concentrate more on public safety and training while easing their fiscal constraints.

In 2019, more than $617,800 was awarded to 133 volunteer fire companies. The grant program, offered through DCNR and paid through federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, has awarded more than $14.5 million since it began in 1982.

Recently approved grants include:

Adams

Cashtown Community Fire Department, Cashtown, $2,091

Liberty Fire Company Number 1, East Berlin $7,632

United Hook & Ladder Company 33, New Oxford, $10,000

Allegheny

Springdale Volunteer Fire Department, Springdale, $5,000

Armstrong

Gilpin Township Volunteer Fire Department, Leechburg, $5,270

Kiski Township Fire Department, Apollo, $10,000

Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company, Leechburg, $7,500

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Adrian, $3,436

West Kittanning Fire Department, Kittanning, $2,823

Bedford

Hyndman Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Hyndman, $2,500

Shawnee Valley Volunteer Fire Company, Schellsburg, $10,000

Berks

Berks Emergency Strike Team, Reading, $2,085

Brecknock Township Fire Company Number 1, Mohnton, $3,000

Mt. Pleasant Fire Company, Bernville, $4,500

Oley Fire Company, Oley, $1,028

Shoemakersville Fire Company Number 1, Shoemakersville, $5,300

Blair

Geeseytown Community Fire Company, Hollidaysburg, $1,839

Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Company Number 1, Williamsburg, $5,000

Bucks

Delaware Valley Volunteer Fire Company, Erwinna, $3,225

Cambria

Ashville Volunteer Fire Company Number 1, Ashville, $1,550

Franklin Borough Volunteer Fire Company, Johnstown, $10,000

West Taylor Volunteer Fire Co, Johnstown, $2,800

Carbon

Albrightsville Volunteer Fire Company, Albrightsville, $5,000

Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Company, Aquashicola ,$3,500

East Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company, Ashfield ,$10,000

Centre

Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company, Centre Hall, $5,014

Hope Fire Number 2, Philipsburg $10,000

Millheim Fire Company Number 1, Millheim $4,000

Nittany Wildland Firefighters Inc., Bellefonte $8,941

Pine Glen Volunteer Fire Company, Karthaus $3,186

Chester

Avondale Fire Company, Avondale, $10,000

Clarion

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion, $1,047

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Fryburg, $7,500

Clearfield

Moshannon Forest Fire Fighters Association, Clearfield, $3,150

Ramey Fire Engine Company Number 1, Ramey, $2,029

Winburne Volunteer Fire Company, Winburne, $5,000

Columbia

Millville Community Fire Company, Millville, $10,000

Crawford

Greenwood Voluntefer Fire & Rescue, Conneaut Lake, $9,684

Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Spartansburg, $10,000

Dauphin

Londonderry Fire Company Number 1, Middletown, $1,573

Delaware

Edgemont Township Fire Company Number 1, Gradyville, $4,092

Fayette

Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Company Number 2, Belle Vernon, $2,070

Franklin

Fannett Metal Fire & Ambulance Company, Dry Run, $2,056

Huntingdon

Alexandria Volunteer Fire Company, Alexandria, $1,653

Trough Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Company, Cassville, $10,000

Indiana

Brush Valley Township Volunteer Fire Company, Brush Valley, $1,984

Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company Inc , Penn Run, $7,961

Creekside Volunteer Fire Company, Creekside, $10,000

Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, Marion Center, $689

Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Plumville, $4,500

Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Saltsburg, $8,353

Jefferson

Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, Brockway, $3,300

Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company, Ringgold, $10,000

Juniata

Fayette Fire Company Inc., McAllisterville, $3,914

Juniata Wildland Firefighters Inc., McAllisterville, $4,527

Lackawanna

Excelsior Hose Company Number 1, Olyphant, $1,326

Eynon Sturges Volunteer Hose Company Number 3, Eynon, $3,413

Lancaster

Garden Spot Fire Rescue, New Holland, $7,929

West Willow Fire Company, West Willow, $1,696

Lawrence

Hickory Township Volunteer Fire Company, New Castle, $8,000

New Wilmington Volunteer Firemen's Association, New Wilmington, $7,738

Wurtemburg Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, Ellwood City, $2,030

Lebanon

Mt. Zion Community Fire Company, Lebanon $3,000

South Lebanon Fire Company Number 1, Lebanon, $5,000

Lehigh

Lynnport Community Fire Company Number 1, New Tripoli, $6,352

Upper Milford Western District Fire Company, Old Zionsville, $5,855

Luzerne

Dennison Township Volunteer Fire Company Number 1, White Haven, $2,975

Hughestown Hose Company Number 1, Pittston, $7,500

Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Company Number 1 Inc., Shickshinny, $4,216

Pond Hill Lily Lake Volunteer Fire Company, Wapwallopen, $775

Lycoming

Waterville Volunteer Fire Company, Waterville, $8,300

McKean

Kane Volunteer Fire Department, Kane, $970

Otto Township Volunteer Fire Department, Duke Center, $5,000

Mercer

Hempfield Township Volunteer Fire Department of Mercer County, Greenville, $10,000

Monroe

Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Company, Pocono Summit, $10,000

Northampton

Bushkill Township Volunteer Firemen's Relief Association, Nazareth, $10,000

Charotin Hose Company Number 1, Catasauqua, $10,000

Diamond Fire Company, Walnutport, $4,500

Lookout Fire Company Number 1 of Pen Argyl, Pen Argyle, $7,500

Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, Wind Gap, $10,000

Upper Nazareth Fire Department, Nazareth, $3,177

Perry

Liverpool Volunteer Fire Company, Liverpool, $7,000

Volunteer Fire Company Number 1 New Buffalo, New Buffalo $10,000

Pike

Milford Fire Department Inc., Milford, $5,500

Westfall Township Volunteer Fire Department, Matamoras, $7,840

Schuylkill

Community Fire Company New Ringgold, New Ringgold, $10,000

Good Intent Hose Company Number 1, Llewellyn, $2,750

Liberty Fire Company, Schuylkill Haven, $3,735

North End Fire Company, Pine Grove, $5,874

Ryan Township Fire Company, Barnesville, $1,500

Weiser Wildland Firefighters Inc., Pine Grove, $10,000

Snyder

Fremont Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Mills, $2,675

Reliance Hose Company Number 1, Middleburg, $2,406

Somerset

Bakersville Volunteer Fire Company, Somerset, $5,000

Boswell Volunteer Fire Department, Boswell, $908

Sullivan

Laporte Borough Volunteer Fire Company, Laporte, $10,000

Susquehanna

Springville Volunteer Fire Company, Springville, $3,200

Tioga

Cedar Mountain Wildfire Crew Inc., Mansfield, $1,500

Union

Union County West End Fire Company, Millmont, $10,000

Venango

Cherrytree Township Volunteer Fire Department, Titusville, $9,650

Warren

Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Warren, $5,240

Washington

Amwell Township Volunteer Fire Department, Amity, $1,225

Fallowfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, Charleroi, $10,000

McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, McDonald, $4,500

Midway Volunteer Fire Dept Of Washington Company, Midway, $2,235

Roscoe Volunteer Fire Company Inc, Roscoe, $4,750

Wayne

White Mills Fire Department, White Mills, $10,000

Westmoreland

Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Scottdale, $3,168

Wyoming

Meshoppen Volunteer Fire Company, Meshoppen, $2,765

Local firefighting forces in communities with fewer than 10,000 residents qualify for the aid, which is used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires. Grants may be used for purchasing mobile or portable radios; installing water supply equipment; wildfire prevention and mitigation work; training wildfire fighters; or converting and maintaining federal excess vehicles.

The key objective is to better equip and train volunteers to save lives and protect property in unprotected or inadequately protected rural areas. Grant recipients are selected based on vulnerability and adequacy of existing fire protection.

Aid is granted on a cost-share basis, with recipients supplying matching funds. Grants for any project during a fiscal year cannot exceed 50 percent of the actual expenditures of local, public and private nonprofit organizations in the agreement. The maximum grant awarded any fire company in 2019 was $10,000.