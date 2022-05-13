Harrisburg, Pa. – A peregrine falcon nest on a ledge on the 15th floor of the Rachel Carson State Office Bulilding in the captiol recently became home to four new fuzzy-headed peregrine falcons.

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Pennsylvania Game Commission banded the birds, livestreaming the event on their Facebook page. The stream was expected to begin at 1 p.m., but had to be delayed.

"This year gave us a new lesson in what happens when you're interacting with wildlife," said Burt Myers, Director of environmental education for DEP, regarding the delay.

The biologists discovered that one of the nestlings was ill with a disease called trichomoniasis, which they can get from eating infected pigeons. That bird was immediately sent to Red Creek Rehabilitation Center for treatment, said Myers.

They also banded one nestling ahead of the livestream to return it to the nest to keep the adults happy. "Peregrine falcons can't count," he joked. As long as one of the chicks was in the nest, the parents would be more calm.

Game Commission biologist Patti Barber led a team in bringing the nestlings in from the 15th floor ledge. Barber weighed all four of the birds and inspected their health in addition to banding them.

Banding the falcons allows biologists and birdwatchers from all over the continent to track the birds and help us learn more about where they travel, how long they’ve lived, and whether they'll establish new nests in other places, according to DEP.

Other data gathered during the birds' lifespan include reproductive success and population growth, migration patterns, and even toxicology and disease information, according to Myers.

Falcons born on the ledge at the Rachel Carson building have been tracked to locations from Florida all the way to Canada.

“The falcons that have nested on the Rachel Carson State Office Building continue to be an environmental success story,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Without the improvements to Pennsylvania’s environment, these birds would not have the track record that they do here on the Rachel Carson Building.”

The peregrine falcon was removed from the federal Endangered Species List in 1999 and the Pennsylvania Threatened List in 2021 but remains federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the state Game and Wildlife Code.

Eighty-three falcons have now hatched since reproduction began in 2000. This makes the Rachel Carson State Office Building nest site the most prolific in the commonwealth.

Want to see more? DEP has a live falcon cam on the ledge to watch the falcon nestlings and the adult birds.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.