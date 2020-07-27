Harleysville, Pa. -- Double Team Outdoors announced registration is now open for the World’s Greatest Hunting Tournament. Double Team Outdoors founders, David Ridge and Kevin Carmichael, have created the World’s Greatest Hunting Tournament, which focuses on youth mentoring and conservation.

This regionally based national tournament partners up a youth hunter with an adult mentor to compete together as a Double Team. The goal is for each hunter to harvest one whitetail buck with the opportunity to also harvest a whitetail doe and turkey for bonus points for their team.

Using a two-person team format, which illustrates the great success that comes from working as a team to accomplish a single task, the Tournament teaches participants about teamwork. Additionally, it gives young hunters access to older mentors and fosters community in the hunting world.

Double Team Outdoors seeks to encourage and promote teamwork and unity within the hunting community, and to preserve our hunting heritage by partnering with the next generation of hunters and mentoring them for success.

Double Team Outdoors is a certified with 2% for Conservation, an organization that holds companies like ours accountable for giving back to the outdoor community. Therefore, a percentage of all entry fees will be donated to a partner organization of Double Team Outdoors, which promotes and practices youth outdoor mentorship.

Top ten teams in each region win prizes. The tournament's grand prize, for each region, is a Polaris Ranger 570 for the adult and a Polaris ACE 150 for the youth.

The action can be tracked using the daily leaderboard.