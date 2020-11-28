Montoursville, Pa. – People who tried to purchase a hunting license from Walmart in Montoursville left empty-handed on Friday. The retailer's machine that prints hunting licenses broke down for several hours but was back up and running Saturday morning.

Friday's machine malfunction sent some of Walmart's would-be customers to Gumpy's Creekside Cabin in Millville, Columbia County – one of the few licensing agents in the area open on Black Friday.

Despite Gumpy's more remote location, the line for licenses there on Friday stretched the length of the store. The flow of customers buying licenses reportedly remained steady all day.

Other licensing agents in the area, such as county treasurer's offices, were closed for Thanksgiving break.

Saturday, Nov. 28 is the first day of the firearms deer season, which runs to Dec. 12.

Do you still need to purchase a hunting license? It's not too late.

To find a licensing agent, visit the Pa. Game Commission's website.