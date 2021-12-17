Montour Preserve visitors can expect temporary trail closures in coming weeks, according to the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC).

Talen Energy and its subsidiaries will be conducting tree clearing and removal activities on Talen Energy owned lands in and around the Montour Preserve.

The work will support the construction of a proposed natural gas pipeline which will supply the Montour Steam Electric Station. This work will temporarily impact portions of the Chilisuagi Trail, Wildlife Management Trail, and Goose Woods Trail at the Montour Preserve, requiring the areas to be temporarily closed to public use.