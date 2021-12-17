MontourPreserve_Children-on-bench-by-Katie-Garber_2019.jpg

"Children on a Bench," photo by Katie Garber, was one of several entries into a Montour Preserve's photo contest. Lake Chillisquaque, a 165-acre reservoir on the middle branch of Chillisquaque Creek, is a scenic backdrop for photography, a great spot to fish, and a peaceful reservoir for boating. Source: www.montourpreserve.org

Montour Preserve visitors can expect temporary trail closures in coming weeks, according to the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC). 

Talen Energy and its subsidiaries will be conducting tree clearing and removal activities on Talen Energy owned lands in and around the Montour Preserve.

The work will support the construction of a proposed natural gas pipeline which will supply the Montour Steam Electric Station. This work will temporarily impact portions of the Chilisuagi Trail, Wildlife Management Trail, and Goose Woods Trail at the Montour Preserve, requiring the areas to be temporarily closed to public use.

MARC will post trail closure notices at affected locations on an as-needed basis. MARC asks that visitors respect trail closures where posted to protect the safety of the public, MARC’s staff, and construction staff.

Additional details will be provided ahead of the clearing activities when specific dates and other information is available.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.