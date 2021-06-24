Cheswick, Pa. – State officials recently met at Eichenlaub Inc. in Allegheny County, to provide an update on the state of the spotted lanternfly in Pennsylvania, and the path to beating the invasive species.

The spotted lanternfly has spread throughout Pennsylvania since its discovery in Berks County in 2014. It feeds on the plant sap of many different plants including grapevines, maples, black walnut, and other important plants in the state.

Eichenlaub Inc., a landscape business, is one of more than 26,000 businesses that have stepped up to the responsibility of holding a spotted lanternfly permit. While he hasn't seen spotted lanternfly on his properly, Dan Eichenlaub, president, has traps for the bad bug around his property and maintains vigilance with inspections to ensure they're not contributing to the spread of spotted lanternfly to new areas of the state or nation.

"The spotted lanternfly is the worst bug in the commonwealth and capable of causing real damage to Pennsylvania's $132.5 billion agriculture industry," said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. "Over the past seven years, we've seen lanternfly travel from east to west in the commonwealth. We've seen vineyards devastated. It's invasive environmentally, socially, and economically.

Pennsylvania's spotted lanternfly quarantine zone now covers 34 counties. Eight new ones were added to the zone last in early Spring, including Cambria, Cameron, Franklin, Lackawanna, Montour, Pike, Wayne, and Westmoreland Counties.

"There is good news," said Redding. "Pennsylvania is home to 12.8 million people who are part of the solution. Working together, we can slow the spread. Working together, we can stomp out the threats of this invasive pest."

According to a study by economists at Penn State, if not contained, the spotted lanternfly potentially could drain Pennsylvania’s economy of at least $324 million annually. The Penn State Extension offers information on spotting, identifying, and reporting spotted lanternflies.

If you see one, help stop it in its tracks! To report a sighting, use Penn State Extension's reporting tool here or call the hotline at 1-888-422-3359.