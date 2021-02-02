Wellsboro, Pa. – Adventurous weekend warriors of any age who enjoy testing their skills are invited to participate in the Mt. Tom Challenge on Sunday, February 14.

The event is free and open to anyone who wants to give it a try. Registration is from 8 to 8:30 a.m., and the climb begins at 9 a.m. Start from the bottom of Mt. Tom and run, climb, or scramble up the 1,100 vertical feet of trail to its summit as fast as you can!

After catching their breath and taking in views of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon and west nearly to Galeton, challengers will continue a short distance along the ridge before descending Mt. Tom using a forest road.

The challenge is to complete one lap up and down the mountain regardless of weather conditions.

“This can be considered an adventure race, a run or a climb,” said Tim Morey, one of the organizers. “It is for serious runners; not beginners. There are no prizes, no swag bag or T-shirt. This is a no frills event. It’s a great way to get out on the trails in winter.”

Many of those who complete one lap decide to do it again. “Some people may choose to do that as a personal challenge to see how many laps they can do,” Morey said. Participants can start a lap any time between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

“Last year, a total of 89 runners and hikers took on the challenge," Morey said. "That was a new record - the most people to participate in our event."

In 2020, seven runners completed four laps compared to 13 in 2019, eight in 2018, and 10 in 2017.

John Johnson claimed top honors in 2020 among the men by finishing four laps in 2 hours, 3 minutes, 18 seconds. Finishing first among the women was Caitlin Jones who completed four laps in 2 hours, 33 minutes, and 2 seconds.

Matt Lipsey, the top rated trail runner in the country, ran one lap only in 2020 and completed it in 24 minutes, 35 seconds, the fastest time of the day. In 2019, Lipsey was first overall. He completed four laps in 1 hour, 33 minutes, 30 seconds. The first female in 2019 was Erica Anderson who finished four laps in 2 hours, 17 minutes, 55 seconds.

Eric Kosek of Wellsboro set a course record in 2018 by finishing five laps in 2 hours, 23 minutes, 11 seconds.

"Eric is the first and only person to complete five laps," Morey said. Kosek and his family ran in 2020. He completed two laps in 1 hour, 22 minutes and 23 seconds. His wife, Becky did three laps in 2 hours, 4 minutes, 23 seconds; and their daughters each did one lap, Lauren in 1 hour, 8 minutes, 32 seconds and Kaci in one 1 hour, 8 minutes, 35 seconds.

The Mt. Tom Challenge course can vary greatly based on weather and snow and ice conditions at different elevations.

“Some areas hold snow longer. Ice can be the toughest. Based on trail conditions, a traction device (screw shoes, yak tracks, microspikes, crampons or snowshoes) may be necessary,” said Morey.

Runners, hikers and spectators drive to the Pine Creek Rail Trail Darling Run parking lot in Ansonia in Shippen Township. After parking, cross Route 362 on foot and go to the registration tent located at the bottom of the trail on Mt. Tom. When registrants finish a lap, they can go to the tent for free snacks and beverages.

To get to Darling Run from Wellsboro or Galeton, take Route 6, turn onto Route 362 and drive about 1.5 miles to Darling Run.

For more information about the Mt. Tom Challenge, email the Tioga Running Club at run4trc@gmail.com or call Morey at (570) 724-8561.

This event is sponsored by the Tyoga Running Club based in Wellsboro.