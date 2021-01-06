FNN Article Update © January 4, 2021.



Morris, Pa. – A male German Shepherd named Optimus, had gotten out of his family's home when someone accidentally left the door unlocked. The family's dogs are very smart and one of them was able to open the interior door, as well as, the storm door and leave the home.

According to dog owner Amy Woodbury, Optimus got out Saturday morning, Dec. 12, 2020, around 9 a.m. and had been missing since that day.





Sadly FNN learned through one of the searchers that Optimus was found deceased on Sunday morning, Jan. 3, 2021.





It was confirmed to FNN that Optimus was shot and killed. He was found in the woods on a neighbor's property approximately 50 yards from a deer stand.

The searcher was led to the dog's body by the individual who found Optimus. A special thanks was posted for all those who searched or helped in away way with locating Optimus for the family.





Optimus lived with his human family in Morris around the corner from the Morris Chair Shop. He was loved and cherished. Optimus will be greatly missed by his family.





If FNN receives any additional information, it will updated in this post.



