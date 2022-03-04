Williamsport, Pa. – A lifetime of commitment to the outdoors – to conservation, preservation, education, recreation, and planning – has brought Loyalsock Township's Jerry Walls to a new position on the PA Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council (CNRAC).

CNRAC draws on the diversity of its 18 members to provide advice to inform policy decisions regarding the conservation and stewardship of the commonwealth's natural resources. Advisory council members are appointed by the Governor, Senate, and House.

Walls is in a good position to offer insight and well-informed advice. He served as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer for the Lycoming County Planning Commission for over 37 years and concurrently as Department Head for Planning and Community Development, Zoning and GIS.

Championed by Cindy Dunn, secretary of Department of Conservation of Natural Resources (DCNR), Walls said, "This came out of the blue. I was not lobbying for this, or wasn't even aware that there was an opening. I got the call from Cindy Dunn and she asked if I would be willing to have her nominate me."

But Walls could immediately see the value in accepting the nomination. "It's an opportunity to share with the people at the state level more about the Susquehanna Greenway and what we're trying to do," he said, "and how that's important for the economy of these river towns."

Walls also referenced the work he has been involved in with the Pennsylvania Wilds, and the great importance it serves for the Pennsylvania economy.

"Last year they documented that the Pennsylvania Wilds generated $1.8 billion of revenue for the state by people visiting, buying kayaks, staying in hotels, eating at local establishments," Walls said.

Additionally, DCNR reported that state park attendance increased from 37 million in 2019 to more than 46.9 million in 2020, a 26.6 percent increase, as well as an increase of 7.5 million users/visits to DCNR's website in 2020 over the previous year, including more than four million new users.

"That's big. Huge," Walls said. "And to the conservative policymakers who think that Greenway and trails are just 'fufu,' that's what gets their attention."

The advisory council is comprised of a mix of Republicans and Democrats. Walls has been appointed to the advisory as an Independent for a term ending in 2025.

Why does party line play a part?

When people take interest in the abundant recreational resources in Pa., that benefits jobs and community vitality, Walls said. Some of the members may champion environment and conservation above all else. Others, economic development. Walls is concerned about both.

Serving on the council will give him a chance to point out the economic importance of greenway trails to the outdoor recreation industry.

"What that means is not just for visitors, but also that young professionals who are so computer literate who can choose to live anywhere there's broadband will opt to come to our area to live because we're so close to a trail, or the river, or hiking in the mountains, or top high quality fishing streams."

Through his work as the head of Lycoming County's Planning Commission, Walls has made a mark on water quality to ensure those high quality fishing streams remain intact. In 1975, the Pine Creek Valley Management Plan, spearheaded by Walls, was adopted by every municipality along 56 miles of the Pine Creek Valley.

The plan eliminated the need for an expensive and invasive sewage treatment plant as development continued to be planned along the waterway. "We had to stay reliant on online septic systems," he said. To make it work, Walls' staff tested all the septic systems along the 56 miles and found that 53% of them failed. So by going door-to-door, he said, they explained to residents how to correct their sewer system problems.

"Now, parts of Pine Creek have been reclassified to 'exceptional value,' or 'high quality trout streams' because of the water quality, he said.

Walls was also instrumental in preserving the Pennsylvania Wilds by understanding the need to fortify the area's infrastructure before promoting the vast and untouched landscape, filled with elk and other wildlife.

When then-Governor Ed Rendell, "a Philadelphia City boy," Walls joked, worked with Texas associates to brand and develop the Pennsylvania Wilds, Walls said to Rendell, "You're going to do a lot of publicity about this, and marketing. When people come here, and our communities are not ready...they're going to have a bad experience."

Walls warned they'd go home with a poor first impression, "and all the investments would go down the drain," he said.

So Walls organized all the county planners, secured a $100,000 fully-matched state grant, and formed an intergovernmental cooperation agreement and a Pennsylvania Wilds planning team, of which he was then nominated as chairman.

"So, I was Pennsylvania Wilds planning team chairman for a long time," he said.

About the Susquehanna Greenway The Susquehanna Greenway is a corridor of connected trails, parks, river access points, and communities, linking people to the natural and cultural treasures of the Susquehanna River. The mission of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership is to continue to grow the Greenway by building connections along the Susquehanna River, inspiring people to engage with the outdoors, and transforming communities into places where people want to live, work, and explore. Learn more at susquehannagreenway.org.

All in all, Walls has served on a number of committee and boards over the years, earning recognitions and accolades, as outlined to his fellow advisory council members in a letter.

"He was chosen to represent the Pennsylvania Planning Association on the Governor’s Greenways Partnership Commission," wrote Gretchen Leslie, Senior Adviser, Office of the Secretary.

"His persistent work toward wise use, protection and better utilization of the Susquehanna River led like-minded leaders to form the 22-county Susquehanna Greenway Partnership in 2001. He Chaired the Partnership Board of Directors, which mobilizes counties to jointly plan for 500 miles of interconnected greenways and trails from New York to the Chesapeake Bay," continued Leslie.

"After his SGP Term Limits expired, the SGP elected him to keep serving as Emeritus and Strategic Advisor."

Walls is also the recipient of the PA DCNR PA Greenway Pioneer award, and at the National Conference of Certified Planners he was awarded Fellowship of the American Institute of Certified Planners, making Wells one of only three individuals in the state of Pennsylvania to receive the award.

A native of Maryland, Walls earned his B.A. from Western Maryland College and his Master of Urban Planning from Wayne State University, Michigan.



