Williamsport, Pa. – Since White Deer Golf Complex opened in 1965 it has been one of the standout features of the county for anyone in search of a challenging round of golf.

While many businesses in the area struggled under the crushing weight of COVID-19 shutdowns and safety precautions, White Deer Golf Course reported its most successful year to date in 2020.

“While the pandemic certainly helped golf in 2020, the strides White Deer has made over the past five years has been undeniable,” says Lycoming County Commissioner Tony Mussare said. “The plan set in place by Indigo Golf Partners helped us maximize on the pandemic boom and set records across the board.”

In 2019, White Deer earned Indigo’s “Regional Facility of the Year” for their exceptional guest and client satisfaction, operational excellence, and business performance, all while holding true to the Indigo Golf Partners company values, the company said.

“We have certainly set a high bar for ourselves over the past five years and especially in 2020,” said Chris Strand, regional manager of Indigo Golf Partners. “We look forward to exceeding those expectations each year and local golfers can continue to trust in the best service and experience in the county.”

The Lycoming County Commissioners took control of the complex in 2006 from the Lycoming County Recreation Authority. The course had been losing money and was in need of refurbishing. Billy Casper Golf, a management company, was hired in 2016 to help the recreational area turn a profit.

In September of 2019, the commissioners announced they'd be putting a parcel of the property up for sale. The intention was to sell the par-3 portion of the course for development. However, the commissioners found that federal money used to assist with the purchase of the property during the 1980s was given on the condition the land be kept for recreational use.

2019 was the first year in many that the course had turned a profit, but the commissioners had hoped to use funds from the sale to pay down a bond, and spur economic growth along the Rt. 15 corridor.

Instead, new life was pumped into the par-3 in 2020 in the form of a wider recreation area for activities such as foot and disc golf.

The Vintage Course puts up quite a challenge with three of best opening holes in Pennsylvania for daring shot-makers.

The Heritage Course opened in 1990 and features four sets of tees and 6,587 yards from the back.

In 2021, the facility will debut a brand-new fleet of golf carts.