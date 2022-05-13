Sightings are being reported of a blinking line of lights floating above parts of Pennsylvania, sharing video on social media and with other local media outlets.

The lights appear to blink periodically, and are in a perfect straight line across the dark Pennsylvania skyline.

Could they be a UFO?

Don't put on your tin foil hats just yet.

The most likely answer is that the lights are coming from one of Elon Musk's newest projects, 'Starlink'.

Starlink is operated by Musk's 'SpaceX' company, and is expected to deliver broadband internet access to remote places around the globe. The satellites, in a low orbit, enable video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet.

With more than 2,000 Starlink satellites orbiting the planet, it's no surprise people are reporting their sightings. A website called findstarlink.com even lets you track where the satellites are and when you might be able to see them.

Next time you're out in the darkness, look up!

