Harrisburg, Pa. – In the wake of major flooding across the Northern Tier earlier this year, Reps. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) and Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter), will co-host a hearing focused on the importance of maintaining creeks and streams.

The hearing will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m. at the Wellsboro Fire Company Annex, 21 E. Ave., Wellsboro.

“I’m excited to have members from across the state coming to Wellsboro to learn more about the growing challenges we face with flooding, due in large part to our limited ability to properly maintain our creeks and streams,” Owlett said. “This is a great opportunity to educate and effect policy changes that can help protect lives and livelihoods in our communities in the future.”

“The flooding this summer once again demonstrated we have work to do to ensure our streams and creeks are properly maintained to help minimize flooding and property damage,” Causer added. “The testimony presented at this hearing will help as we work to develop policies that more effectively protect our communities.”

The hearing is open to the public, but in-person testimony is limited to several panels representing government officials, conservation organizations, and citizens and landowners.

However, the lawmakers are asking for input from across the region, including written testimony and photos of flood damage that can be displayed on poster boards during the hearing.

Photos should be submitted as soon as possible by email to KJohns@pahousegop.com.

Written testimony may be emailed to the same address or dropped off at either members’ district offices, or at the hearing location on Dec. 6.

People planning to attend the hearing are asked to RSVP by calling Owlett’s offices in Wellsboro (570-724-1390) or Troy (570-297-3045).

The hearing will also be streamed live on Owlett’s website, www.RepOwlett.com, and his Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/RepOwlett. It will also stream on Causer’s site at www.RepCauser.com or www.Facebook.com/RepCauser.