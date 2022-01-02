cute deer stock photo
Steve MacIntyre

Harrisburg -- Pennsylvania hunters still have some opportunities to participate in deer season! Late archery deer season continues through Jan. 17, 2022.

Those who prefer firearms can enjoy the extended season for antlerless deer until January 29 in Wildlife Management Units 2B (Allegheny County), 5C (Berks/Lehigh County), and 5D (Southeast Pennsylvania).

To view Wildlife Management Units, check out the Pennsylvania Game Commission's maps.

After harvesting a deer, please remember to report it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The Game Commission uses the reports to consult with biologists when deciding tag allocations for coming years.


This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.