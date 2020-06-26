There's less than one week left to enter the 9th Annual Susquehanna Greenway Photo Contest!

This free photo contest seeks to inspire and celebrate the connections that are shared between communities and the Susquehanna River. Photographs must be submitted in digital format. All digital entries should be the highest resolution possible, and a minimum of 1 megabyte (MB) in size.

Categories include:

Landscapes - The Susquehanna River and her surrounding lands are breathtaking. Capture river views, woodlands, favorite trails, seasonal scenery, overlooks, or rural views.

Photo by Scott Hafer

Susquehanna Adventures - Like to explore, learn, or relax along the river and Greenway? This category is meant to showcase the variety of adventures that are available along the Susquehanna Greenway.

Photo by John Alaimo

River Towns - There are more than 70 communities along the river! What part of small town or big city river life inspires you? Photos of town architecture, festivals, events, landmarks, street scenes, and more are welcome in this category.

Photo by Al Holliday

Wildlife - Susquehanna Greenway wants to see your Greenway critters! The Susquehanna Greenway is full of wildlife enjoying the many resources of the river. Whether clad in fur, feathers, scales, or slime, share your shot of Greenway wildlife.

Photo by Devin DePamphilis

Cash Prizes will be awarded to the first through third place winners within each category. Winning images will also be printed, framed, and added to a traveling gallery to be exhibited throughout the Susquehanna region within Pennsylvania.

The contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2020. Judging will take place in July 2020 with winners announced by September 1.

Read all rules and details here.