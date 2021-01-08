Wellsboro, Pa. – This afternoon, Tim Morey, Hills Creek State Park Complex natural resource specialist, will present a free 30-minute program called "How to Choose and Use a Telescope." Those who register at events.dcnr.pa.gov will receive a link to the free online session. A download is not required.

How to Choose and Use a Telescope is for people who have a telescope for stargazing but are having a problem with it or need help to use it properly, as well as for those who are interested in purchasing a telescope and want to find out what to look for and what to avoid. There will be time for questions.

Participants may also schedule a one-on-one virtual follow-up session.

It is recommended that registrants link into the program around 11:45 a.m., about 15 minutes before the noon start time, due to varying connection times across internet service providers and devices.

How to Choose and Use a Telescope is available by request for presentation to groups, such as scout troops or individual classrooms as scheduling permits. For more information about this program or to schedule a presentation for a group, email Morey at tmorey@pa.gov.