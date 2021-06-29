Attention photographers! Wednesday is the last day to submit your photos to the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership Photo Contest!

The 10th annual contest is free to enter, and seeks to inspire and celebrate the connections that are shared between communities and the Susquehanna Greenway, a corridor 500 miles in length, running along the entire Susquehanna River within Pennsylvania.

Cash Prizes will be awarded to the first through third place winners within each category. Winning images will also be printed, framed, and added to a traveling gallery to be exhibited throughout the Susquehanna regions within Pennsylvania.

Categories

Landscapes: The Susquehanna River and her surrounding lands are breathtaking. Share your river views, woodlands, favorite trails, seasonal scenery, overlooks, or rural views.

Adventures: Show how you like to explore, learn, or relax along Greenway! This category is meant to showcase the variety of adventures that are available along the Susquehanna Greenway.

River Towns: There are more than 70 communities along the river! What part of small town or big city river life inspires you? Photos of town architecture, festivals, events, landmarks, street scenes, and more are welcome in this category.

Wildlife: Let's see your Greenway critters! The Susquehanna Greenway is full of wildlife enjoying the many resources of the river. Whether clad in fur, feathers, scales, or slim, we would love to see Greenway wildlife.

See the winning photos from the 9th Annual Photo Contest here!

A few guidelines:

Photographs must be in digital format. All digital entries should be submitted in the highest resolution possible, and a minimum of 1 megabyte (MB) in size.

Photos must be taken within the Susquehanna Greenway Corridor. The Greenway Corridor is ~ 500 miles in length and runs along the entire Susquehanna River within PA. Click here for the Greenway map.

Entrants will retain all copyrights to their photographs with a limited license to SGP. Please read the Contest Rules for more information.

To enter, go to susquehannagreenway.org/photocontest. Complete an online entry form with the required information and attach your digital photograph. Multiple photos may be submitted.