According to the Northeast Pennsylvania Audubon Society, specific seed selection for feeders is important to attracting birds.

A variety of seeds will attract a variety of birds, but the "best all-round seed is the small black-oil sunflower seed," reads the Audubon website. Other popular seeds are white proso millet, nyjer, and peanuts.

An alternative to seed is suet, which consists of animal fat. Suet is especially popular in the winter, notes the Audubon website, and so is an accessible water source. Consider heating your bird path and placing it near a tree.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission offers a helpful guide on backyard bird-feeding available at this link.

If you want a fun family activity, make your own seed mix! Find the “Marvel Meal” recipe below: