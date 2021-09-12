Harrisburg, Pa. - Ever wonder when the best time of the day is to watch for Elk on camera? The state game commission says later afternoon.

As of March 2020, the game commission reported about 1,350 elk in Pennsylvania. Try to get a glimpse using the live web cam!

Those ready to watch Elk in all their natural splendor can sit and watch from the comfort of their own homes.

Set up in a random Pa. field is a camera ready to observe these animals as bugling season is upon us. Bugling is a word for making a noise, which Elk do.

Grab some popcorn and go Elk watching from your computer or smartphone screen!