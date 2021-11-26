Harrisburg -- You probably don't need us to tell you, but we're doing it anyway: deer season is almost here! Pennsylvania's 2021 statewide regular firearms deer season kicks off this Saturday, Nov. 27 and lasts through Saturday, Dec. 11.

The two-week antlered and antlerless firearms season is set aside each year to simplify regulations and give hunters of all ages and experience levels the opportunity to get in on the fun. Though the rules may be simplified, there are still a few important things to keep in mind.

All hunters who harvest deer, bear, elk, or turkey must properly tag their harvest before the carcass is moved. Please note that this year, hunters are required to notch the date of harvest on new green tags. For more information about tagging big game, check out your copy of the 2021-22 Hunting and Trapping Digest (page 22) or view the digest online at www.pgc.pa.gov.

Harvest safely!

The Pennsylvania Game Commission would like to remind hunters who harvest deer in a Disease Management Area (DMA) to once again submit their deer heads for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing.

The collected data helps the Game Commission better monitor and manage CWD in the state. Hunters can help reduce the risk of spreading CWD by properly disposing of high-risk deer parts. If you harvest a deer in a DMA, please dispose of them in household trash destined for a lined landfill or use a dumpster for disposal of high-risk parts available in the Established Area.

While leaving high-risk parts in the harvest site is legal, it is preferable to remove them from the landscape to limit contamination and exposure to deer and other wildlife. Taking proper actions now may help protect deer and deer hunting in the future.

Since last hunting season (2020-21), DMA 2 has expanded into parts of Dauphin and Northumberland counties and DMA 5 was established in parts of Warren County. Locations of DMAP units, head collection bins, and high-risk parts dumpsters can be found online.

Additional reminders:

Remember to bring your written permission from the land owner if hunting on private land this Sunday

Double-check your hunting pack to ensure that you have all of your safety and first aid items

Check and double-check the weather forecast before heading out - weather can change quickly!

Make sure that somebody knows where you will be hunting, when you plan to return, and how to reach you if possible - hunting season is a busy time for search and rescue teams, so it helps to have someone who will know if you might be in trouble

If using a tree stand, always inspect your equipment, buckle your harness securely, and connect before leaving the ground

Hearing protection is recommended to avoid ear damage from gunshots

Deer and COVID-19

Several white-tailed deer in Pennsylvania have shown signs of being exposed to COVID-19, but the exposure does not seem to cause illness in the deer. It does not appear that deer can spread the virus to humans. Typical safety precautions should be followed when harvesting game meat.

Do not harvest any wildlife that appears to be sick

Keep game meat clean and cool it down as soon as possible

Avoid the backbone and spinal tissue when field dressing

Don't consume brain tissue

Wear rubber or disposable gloves when handling game

Do not eat, drink, or smoke while handling and dressing game

Always wash hands and equipment thoroughly after handling game

Disinfect equipment with a 10 percent bleach solution for 10 minutes, then rinse with clean water and air dry

Cook all game meat to the appropriate internal temperature

Do not consume raw game meat or blood