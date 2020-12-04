Rush Township, Pa. – State police, the Game Commission and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene of a hunting accident in Centre County on Thursday.

"We assisted at the scene of a hunting accident on Meyers Road in Rush Township, Centre County," PSP Hollidaysburg Trooper Christopher Fox told NorthcentralPA.com.

The Game Commission confirmed an investigation into a hunting-related shooting that occurred in Centre County Thursday.

In a public Facebook post, hunter Reggie Falls claimed to be "150 yards away when it happened."

"Abdominal shot with a 30/30, 16 year old. Very remote location. It was 3 of the longest hours you can endure (as it took 1.5 hrs to get the first responders there) praying a kid lives," Falls wrote.

WTAJ also reports that a 16-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen while hunting Thursday.