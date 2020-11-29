Morris, Pa. – Any hunter will tell you that the span between successful hunts can be infuriatingly long at times.

Most people would love to head out into the woods for a few hours, grab a large deer, and call it a day. That's typically not how it works.

Shamus Lesher, 15, of Reading, started hunting at eight. As he stepped into the woods Saturday morning, he still had never claimed a buck of his own. It all changed in the matter of moments.

“We got up in the stand around 6:30 a.m. and didn’t really see anything,” Lesher said. “My uncle called me and told me he saw a four-pointer. We walked over there. I saw him standing up. I took one shot. It dropped right away.”

In that moment, the young hunter stood over the four-point buck with tears of joy.

Lesher cleaned the animal before it was loaded onto a truck for pictures. The group Lesher was hunting with took the deer to the Crossroads Tavern in Morris for the annual Big Buck Contest.

For each point, a successful hunter receives a ticket for a raffle drawing. The event was started four years ago by the owner of the Crossroads Tavern, Robert Wheeler.

“It’s going real well,” Wheeler said. “We probably got ten or twelve in Saturday.”

The tavern was open throughout the day and night. Hunters from across Pennsylvania stopped by for a picture and raffle tickets. The mood inside the bar was light as hunters swapped stories and locations of deer.

Social distancing was enforced with plastic sheets separating each table. Everyone was in masks as food and drink were taken directly to patrons.

For Lesher, it was a first as he stood with his hunting partners with a smile as he was asked about his first buck.

“It was an amazing moment,” Lesher said. “First buck. It was great. I saw this deer in archery three times.”

Lesher will see it plenty more as he plans to have the deer mounted for a lasting memory of his first buck.

Lesher was not the only one celebrating a first as his hunting mate Trevor Beane, 19, of Reading, bagged a blonde coyote Saturday morning.

“It was very unlikely to see a coyote,” Beane said. “It was one of the last things I expected to see in the woods. I thought it was a red fox at first, but it had a bushy tail. I’ve never seen one before. They are pretty quick.”

Joe Kowalczuki, 38, of Fleetwood, also got a buck.

He pulled up with an eight-point buck in the back of his truck. Eight-points earned him eight tickets for the drawing. It also got him a photo on the wall with the buck.

“Around 8:30 this morning I saw this guy come through and I shot him,” Kowalczuki said. “I saw him drop and knew I had him.”

Kowalczuki has been going to the Morris area to hunt for six years. Saturday marked his first buck in the area. It was a nicely sized deer with a large eight-point rack.

Kowalczuki hunted with his finance, who was still hoping to pick up her first buck of the season.

The process of completing a successful hunt depends on a lot of different factors. Every hunter has to face and meet different challenges each year if they hope to bring in a prized buck.

For hunters like Lesher, Beane, and Kowalczuki, Saturday proved to be their lucky days. All three arrived at Crossroads with a fresh kill and story to share. The clock reset for all three hunters as they now start the cycle of waiting for that next big moment all over again.