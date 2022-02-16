As late winter approaches, more and more birds set their sights on the journey north. The Game Commission is suggesting ways to witness the migration yourself, whether in person or via livestream.

Thousands of people flock to the Game Commission’s Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster and Lebanon counties to witness the arrival of migratory birds.

In recent years, the Game Commission reports sighting more than 100,000 snow geese, 10,000 tundra swans, 10,000 Canada geese, and a wide variety of ducks at Middle Creek.

Their arrival coincides with warmer temperatures, reduced snow covering on fields, and ice melting on large, open water sources, according to the Game Commission.

On Saturday, February 12, 2022, the Game Commission observed 85,000 birds, a number which quickly turned to zero due to a snow fall. A big change in numbers is expected this weekend with a rise in temperatures, according to the Game Commission. Find the online migration count updated several times a week online.

If you'd like to witness the migration patterns yourself, visit the lake around sunrise or sunset for the best viewing.

To avoid larger crowds of people, consider visiting Middle Creek during the week. For more viewing tips and information about visiting Middle Creek watch this video.

Can’t make the trip to Middle Creek? Check out the snow geese migration virtually with the livestream here.



