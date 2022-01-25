It looked like something out of a cartoon, like the 'Roadrunner' had outsmarted Wile E. Coyote once more in the land of 'Looney Tunes.'

Only this was real life, and in Tioga County, Pennsylvania.

"I live in Buttonwood near Liberty and I was getting off the exit … I went past it and saw it out of the corner of my eye," messaged Brandi Connor.

The rare sight had her second-guessing herself.

"I thought 'no, that has to be a pile of dirty snow or something'…so I reversed and sure enough it was a coyote! It froze in the perfect way!"

Perhaps too perfect.

"I'm guessing it had been hit and then the plow had pushed it up."

Either way, the photograph is a reminder of how cold it has been across Northcentral Pennsylvania lately, with late night temperatures consistently dropping into the negatives.

Stay warm!

