Bald eagles are a symbol of America. If you're looking for something to do this Fourth of July, check in on PA Game Commission's Bald Eagle live cam and see how the eagles are doing in the Farm Country nest in a sycamore tree in rural Pennsylvania.

In the late 1970s there were three nests in the state. With the success of the Game Commission's recovery program, Pennsylvania now boasts more than 300 nests. While it's not as rare as it once was to see an eagle soaring overhead, it's still an amazing sight.

Bald Eagle fast facts

Bald eagles build the largest nest of any North American bird.

A pair of bald eagles generally mates for life.

The bald eagle is exclusively a bird of North America.

The wingspan of a bald eagle ranges from five and a half feet to eight feet.

Bald eagles are 28 to 40 inches in length.

An eagle may weigh eight to 12 pounds.

Female eagles are about 25 percent larger than male eagles.

Both sexes will sit on the nest and protect the eggs or young, exchanging places while the other forages for food.

The bald eagle is one of ten sea- or fish-eagles in the world (genus Haliaeetus). Eagles belong to the family called Accipitridae, which also includes kites, hawks, and old world vultures.

Eagles remain protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Watch the Game Commission's 22-minute documentary to learn the story of that success.

Are you an eagle afficianado? Share your eagle photos with us by emailing them to photos@northcentralpa.com

