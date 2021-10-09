Travel all 427 miles of US Route 6 across Northern Pennsylvania and you will pass through regions and communities diverse in natural resources and heritage themes which together tell a multilayered story of the PA Route 6 Heritage Corridor and its people.

Travelers and residents alike are invited to explore and appreciate this story through the newly released PA Route 6 Visitors Guide and Character Areas Map, developed in partnership by PA Route 6 Alliance and its tourism partners with support from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

The 16-page travel guide, with detailed map, takes you on a journey through seven unique Character Areas across the historic highway, each named for the primary natural or historical resource of its location — Lakes, Industry, Forests, Agriculture, Rivers, Transportation, and Conservation.

The development team "completed a detailed inventory of natural, historic, and cultural resources across the 11-county corridor before developing the Character Areas as a sort of wayfinding system to highlight the uniqueness of the various regions across the corridor while at the same time showcasing the richly-layered story of the PA Route 6 Heritage Corridor as a whole," said Krissing Bonning-Gould, an assistant of the PA Route 6 Alliance.

The new guide also features the 2021 PA Route 6 Artisan Trail Map which leads travelers to the most creative experiences across the corridor at over 60 artisan shops, art studios, galleries, theaters, craft breweries, wineries, eateries, community arts centers, and more.

The new PA Route 6 Visitors Guide can be downloaded or requested by mail, or found at select Pennsylvania Welcome Centers and partner locations along Route 6. For more information, contact the PA Route 6 Alliance at info@paroute6.com or 814-435-7706.