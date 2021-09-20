Harrisburg, Pa. –The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will conduct a meeting of the Habitat and Environmental Committee on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. This meeting will be held online with Commissioners and PFBC staff participating remotely.

The agenda for this meeting can be found on the PFBC's website.

The public may view a live stream of the meeting by visiting https://www.facebook.com/PAFishandBoat.

Because this meeting is being held in a virtual format, the process for accepting public comment will be different than an in-person gathering. Public comments pertaining to the agenda can be submitted by calling (717) 705-7846 beginning on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 8 a.m. until Monday, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m.

Recorded comments will be limited to 5 minutes and will be presented to Commissioners prior to the meetings.