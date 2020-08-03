Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will soon will begin accepting applications for grants aiding snowmobile- and ATV-related projects.

“These grants are designed to add to the enjoyment of snowmobile and ATV riding enthusiasts throughout Pennsylvania,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “In previous years they have supported land acquisition, trail maintenance, education and so many other worthy endeavors.”

No match is required for this funding; however, applications providing matching funding will be given additional consideration.

Proposed projects eligible for DCNR grants include planning, land acquisition, development, rehabilitation, maintenance, purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction, and development of educational programs related to snowmobile and ATV trails and facilities.

With a few limited exceptions, all snowmobiles and ATVs in Pennsylvania must have a registration issued by DCNR.

Statewide, Pennsylvania has about 26,600 active snowmobiles registered, and slightly more than 172,500 ATVs.

Grants are administered by DCNR with funding provided from registrations.

Applications will be accepted beginning August 3 through September 30.

Applications only will be accepted electronically through DCNR's online grant application system.

Learn more about Pennsylvania’s snowmobile and ATV riding opportunities.