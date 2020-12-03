Hillsgrove, Pa. – A firearm recently was lost in Hillsgrove Township, Sullivan County, state police at Laporte reported.

The owner lost a black .40 caliber Glock 23 in the woods near 1895 State Route 87 on Nov. 30, Trooper Tyler Edwards said in a press release.

"The firearm was in a black in color Safari Land holster and had a TL1 flash light attached to it," Edwards said. "Serial number: BCLA 747."

The total value of the missing items is $670, according to police: $500 for the Glock, $50 for the holster, and $120 for the TL1 light.

Anyone who recovers the missing firearm is asked to contact PSP Laporte at 570-946-4610.