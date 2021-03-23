Harrisburg, Pa. – In a year that has been anything but typical for students across the state, Pennsylvania’s National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) has helped to keep student archers safely shooting their bows throughout the 2020-21 school year. The program, which is managed in Pennsylvania by the Game Commission, is hosting a virtual state tournament through the end of March, allowing students to compete for NASP awards and scholarships.

“For many students, NASP has been one of the bright spots of this school year because the archery curriculum can be structured to allow them to maintain proper social distancing while shooting,” said Game Commission Shooting Sports Outreach Coordinator and NASP State Coordinator Todd Holmes.

“Typically, in mid-March, thousands of NASP students and spectators travel to the NASP state tournament at Penn State University, which is the highlight of the season for a lot of kids,” Holmes added. “Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic cancelled both the 2020 and 2021 in-person state tournaments, but we were able to get creative this year and figured out a way to still allow students to compete for awards.”

Pennsylvania NASP’s 2021 Virtual State Tournament began March 1 and runs through March 31. Students can shoot a qualifying score from home, school, a local archery club or any participating archery retailer, which can be found on the Pennsylvania NASP map. NASP coaches report students’ scores to the NASP tournament website. All tournament details are available online.