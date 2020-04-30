Harrisburg — The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently launched its new podcast, “Call of the Outdoors,” a series of episodes focused on wildlife, hunting, habitat, and conservation across the Keystone State. The podcast is hosted by Game Commission Marketing Director and world turkey calling champion Matt Morrett.

“We are really excited and proud to share this podcast with people who love Pennsylvania wildlife as much as we do at the Game Commission,” said Morrett. “Listeners will get an inside look into how wildlife is managed here in Penn’s Woods and hopefully gain a new sense of knowledge and pride in their state wildlife agency.”

The first three episodes, being released in conjunction with Pennsylvania’s statewide spring gobbler season, feature a few well-known turkey hunters: country music superstar Blake Shelton, “Bone Collector” founder Michael Waddell and Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans.

The first three “Call of the Outdoors” episodes are as follows:

Episode 1: “We are Hunters, Our Heritage is Deep,” featuring Bryan Burhans, available now.

Episode 2: “Getting the Next Generation’s Hands in the Dirt,” featuring Blake Shelton, available on Thursday, April 30.

Episode 3: “Can’t Stop the Hunt,” featuring Michael Waddell, will be available on Thursday, May 7.

Episodes are available online at www.calloftheoutdoorspgc.com. Listeners can also subscribe and download podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Store, Spotify and Stitcher.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is the state’s wildlife agency and information about Pennsylvania wildlife, hunting, trapping, conservation and more is available online at www.pgc.pa.gov and on www.Facebook.com/PennsylvaniaGameCommission.