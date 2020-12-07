Just before daybreak on March 1226, a medieval knight looked up and saw a huge, bright orb lighting up the night sky. On Dec. 21–just over 800 years later– the night sky will once again be lit up by a huge, bright orb.

Thanks to centuries of scientific development and research, we know a lot more about the night sky than medieval knights did. The big, bright orb is caused by the aligning of two planets, Jupiter and Saturn.

Called "the great conjunction," when the orbit of Saturn and Jupiter align it caused a "double planet" to appear and illuminate the sky.

While their alignment happens every 20 years, they don't usually get this close. On Dec. 21, Jupiter and Saturn will be a tenth of a degree apart, according to NASA, giving the appearance of a bright star in the night sky.

"The last time the two planets appeared this close to one another in the sky and were observable (i.e. not in the Sun's glare) was on the morning of March 4, 1226! That was back in the Middle Ages, when the Notre Dame Cathedral was first being built," said Patrick Hartigan, Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Rice University on his website.

Star-gazers and space cadets can watch as Saturn and Jupiter grow closer over the next couple weeks leading up to the "double planet." They can be seen in the southwest and the best time to catch a glimpse is in the hour after sunset.

When they finally align, the two planets and their moons can be seen through binoculars or a small telescope. According to NASA, Saturn will appear as close to Jupiter as some of Jupiter's own moons.

"In fact, they will be so close it may be a challenge to separate them with the unaided eye for some people," stated Hartigan.

The "great conjunction" will take place on the same day, Dec. 21, as the winter solstice. The winter solstice is the shortest day of the year, meaning the sun travels its shortest and lowest path across the sky.

With such short days and chilly weather, December is a great time for planets and people, alike, to get cozy and reconnect with friends and family.