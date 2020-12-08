Harrisburg, Pa. – The beginning of Dec. marked the first time fishermen and women of Pennsylvania could purchase licenses and permits. Gift vouchers are also available for anyone looking for a unique Christmas present.

Fishing licenses, permits, and vouchers can be purchased online at www.fishandboat.com or by visiting one of nearly 700 retail license issuing agents. 2021 licenses, permits, and vouchers purchased now are valid immediately for up to 13 months, from December 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021.

Purchasing a fishing license can be done easily, conveniently, and safely online from your computer or smart phone.

Licenses may be printed immediately upon purchase or saved digitally to a smart device which serves as proof of possession.

While many customers still prefer to purchase fishing licenses in person from local retailers, online purchases can save time and limit exposure to large crowds in stores during the holiday season, and can help you avoid long lines when many anglers purchase their licenses closer to the spring trout season.

In addition to licenses and permits, such as the trout or Lake Erie permits, customers may choose to purchase vouchers that can be given as gifts and be redeemed by recipients.

The price of an annual resident fishing license in 2021 is still $22.90. Multi-year options are also available in 3, 5, and 10-year increments. The most popular add-ons, a trout permit and a Lake Erie permit cost $9.90 each, or $15.90 for a combination permit which includes both privileges.

Once again for the 2021 license year, customers can purchase a collectible fishing license button for $10.00.

This year's button features a Chain Pickerel design and is customized with the angler's individual license number. Please note that buttons are not issued at the time of purchase and will be mailed to the buyer typically within 3-4 weeks.

In 2021, anglers who visit a license issuing agent in person can receive the Fishing Summary/Boating Handbook free of charge.

The book outlines current fishing and boating regulations, seasons and creel limits, and safety information, and includes advertising and coupons. An identical, digital version of the book can be viewed and printed for free on the PFBC website, or viewed on the free FishBoatPA mobile app for smart phones.

Customers should note that 2021 Fishing Summary/Boating Handbooks are still being shipped to retail locations in early December and may not be immediately available at all locations. Customers should access the free online version or return to a retail location at a later date for a free printed copy.

Customers who purchase a 2021 fishing license can once again support their favorite PFBC programs through the purchase of voluntary permits for Bass, Musky, Wild Trout/Enhanced Waters, and Habitat/Waterways Conservation.

These permits are not required for fishing and carry no additional privileges, but all funds generated through them are reinvested into their respective program. Thanks to the generosity of anglers, the PFBC has invested more than $125,000 into special projects funded by the sale of voluntary permits since 2019.

While youth anglers under age 16 do not require a fishing license, they must have either a Voluntary Youth Fishing License ($2.90) or a free Mentored Youth Fishing Permit to participate in various youth opportunities throughout the 2021 season. This includes the Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Days, which occur on the Saturdays before the openings of the regional and statewide seasons.

Voluntary Youth Fishing Licenses purchased in advance of the 2020 Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Days that were canceled due to COVID-19 will be honored in 2021.