Harrisburg, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will conduct meetings of the Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee and Law Enforcement Committee on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

These meetings will be held online with Commissioners and PFBC staff participating remotely.

The Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. The Law Enforcement Committee meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. Agendas for both meetings can be found on the PFBC's website.

The public may view a live stream of these meetings by visiting https://www.facebook.com/PAFishandBoat.

Because these meetings are being held in a virtual format, the process for accepting public comment will be different than an in-person gathering. Public comments pertaining to the agendas can be submitted by calling (717) 705-7846 beginning on Thursday, Sept. nine at 8 a.m. until Friday, Sept. 10 at 12 p.m.

Recorded comments will be limited to five minutes and will be presented to Commissioners prior to the meetings.