Harrisburg, Pa. -- As much of the state faces an icy mess of a storm, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has brightened the day by encouraging us to think of spring—specifically spring trout season.

The 2022 adult trout stocking schedule is now available on the FishBoatPA app and on fishandboat.com.

"The release of our trout stocking schedule is always a welcome reminder that spring is just around the corner," said Brian Wisner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries.

"This schedule is our roadmap for stocking millions of trout into hundreds of waterways across the state before and during the trout season, which is no small task. Anglers can review the schedule to learn which local waters will be ready for some great fishing in just a few weeks. So, buy your fishing license early, get your gear ready, and start planning your opening day adventure and fishing trips throughout the season."

To make the schedule easy to navigate, it is searchable by county with waterways listed in alphabetical order. The schedule details stocking dates, meeting locations for volunteers, and the species of trout being stocked.

Speaking of volunteers, yes, the Commission is back to allowing volunteers to join and help. Conservation groups, schools, and walk-up volunteers are all welcome this year.

About 3.2 million adult trout will be stocked in 696 streams and 128 lakes that are open to public angling, primarily rainbow trout. The approximate breakdown is 2.2 million rainbow trout (including 13,000 golden rainbow trout); 686,000 brown trout; and 293,000 brook trout.

Changes to this year's stocking include:

Additional in-season stocking in Mugser Run, Columbia County

Oswayo Creek, Potter County, added to preseason and in-season stocking roster

Cold Stream, Centre County removed from roster due to sufficient wild trout population

Fish that were stocked in Eddy Lick Run, Centre County will now be stocked at Black Moshannon Creek

Stocking discontinued for Middle and West Branch Genesee River, Potter County due to sufficient wild trout population



